CAROL SUE SUPPA
On Tuesday, October 27th 2020, Carol Sue Suppa, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 83. Sue was born on March 9, 1937 in Enterprise, West Virginia. She was married to Thomas Lawrence Suppa for 46 years until his passing on 2002. She is survived by her three children, Toni Carol McCartney and her husband Bill McCartney, Terri Ann Suppa-Velten and her husband Bill Velten, Thomas Lawrence Suppa Jr., and her sister Mary Carla White. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Erynne Noelle Elms, Lauryn Michelle Suppa, William Thomas McCartney, Dagny Ann McCartney, and four great-grandchildren, Seathe Xavier Elms, Saydee Lynn Elms, Sunshine Lynn Suppa and Thomas Jae Suppa. She will be laid to rest with her husband Tom at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on November 6 at 10 AM.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
