CAROL WEINGARTNER MCMORRIS
Carol Weingartner McMorris was born on January 4, 1945 and departed this life on June 6, 2020. She is survived by husband, Tom McMorris, her loving spouse of 54 years, and son, Ryan Russell, born in 1975. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Margaret Weingartner, and siblings, Gary and Ann Weingartner. Russell, a geologist, and Margaret raised their family between Houston and Tulsa. All three children followed in their mother's footsteps in teaching careers. Carol graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1963 and from Texas Tech in 1967, where she and Tom met. She earned a Master's in Education/English from UIW in 1975. She taught English and Special Education in middle schools, designing a model program for middle school special education. In addition, she tutored at Boysville, in Converse, to which she remained a loyal supporter. Active in her community of Olmos Park, she also served as a director in the San Antonio Conservation Society. A survivor of both colon and breast cancer as well as heart disease, Carol devoted herself to her home and gardens, creating a harmony of cultures and comfort for family, friends and pets. Recently, Carol suffered multiple strokes and her life ended at home, with Hospice care, surrounded by her beloved husband and son.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Friends of Communities in Schools, at 1616 E. Commerce, San Antonio TX 78205. Arrangements by Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. You may view memorials at www.missionparks.com.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
