Mrs. Carole Anne Jambers of Whitsett passed away November 5, 2019 at the age of 66. Carole was born in San Antonio on June 21, 1953 to Glen Dale Givens Sr. and Nancy Ann (Ginn) Givens. She graduated from Highlands High School, and spent her career as a professional dance instructor teaching in San Antonio, and then later in the Three Rivers and Beeville areas. Carole was very active in the Brush Country Cattlewomens Association, serving as president on more than one occasion. She loved to travel and had a love for music, and regularly attended concerts for her favorite groups. Carole is survived by her loving husband Harold Jambers, son Troy Jambers and wife Kristen, grandson Toby Douglas Jambers, sister in law Joan Hegarty Givens, niece Erin Givens, and great nephews Erik and Clint McKee. She is preceded in death by her parents Glen and Nancy Givens, and a brother Glen Givens Jr.
Visitation for Carole will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton, with the family present from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Whitsett Baptist Church in Whitsett, Texas. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers City Cemetery. For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2019