Carole Elise West of San Antonio was born on Nov. 7, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to Karl & Ruth Crucius and passed away Nov. 6, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother: Robert Crucius, husband Wayne West, daughter: Karen Sanchez. She is survived by her other children: Robert (Janie) West, Linda (Martin) Aguilar, Scott (Melissa) West & Rebecca West & Son-in-law David Sanchez, Sr.; 11 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held the next day on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.