1/1
CAROLE ELISE WEST
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole Elise West of San Antonio was born on Nov. 7, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to Karl & Ruth Crucius and passed away Nov. 6, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother: Robert Crucius, husband Wayne West, daughter: Karen Sanchez. She is survived by her other children: Robert (Janie) West, Linda (Martin) Aguilar, Scott (Melissa) West & Rebecca West & Son-in-law David Sanchez, Sr.; 11 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held the next day on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved