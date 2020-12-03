Carole Holly Bradley of San Antonio died Sunday, November 29th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Carole was born October 3, 1944, in Hobbs, New Mexico, the daughter of William Owen and Virginia Dare Holly. She attended Abilene Christian University and finished her education degree at Southwest Texas State in San Marcos.

It was at Abilene Christian that she met her husband of 55 years, William Cecil Bradley. Carole and Bill were married in 1965 and moved to Austin where Bill finished his business degree at the University of Texas and Carole completed her teaching degree at Southwest Texas State. In 1966 Carole and Bill settled in San Antonio where Bill began his career as a CPA, and Carole taught school and assisted Bill in starting his accounting firm. After several years of teaching, Carole left to rear their two children, Raegan and Deacon.

Carole was a life-long member of the church of Christ, worshiping at Sunset Ridge church of Christ in Alamo Heights, where she was an active member. Sunset Ridge was the center of the Bradley family life, and Carole cherished the many friendships she formed through the church.

Carole loved people and showed warmth and welcome to everyone around her. She found genuine delight in her family, particularly her grandchildren. She had a whole-hearted and infectious laugh that she kept ready, especially for her children and sister Linda, who could always make her laugh the hardest.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dare Holly. She is survived by her husband, William C. Bradley of San Antonio, daughter Raegan Brown and husband Jim of Boise, Idaho, son Deacon Bradley and wife Cameron of Austin, and four grandchildren, Caroline Brown, Owen Brown, Gideon Bradley, and Gabriel Bradley. She is also survived by her sister Linda Wiley and husband Bill of Bryan, Texas and their sons Jason Wiley and wife Amy, and Cade Wiley and wife Randi.

The family is eternally grateful to Martha MacLauchlan whose care and friendship was a blessing to Carole. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Discovery Village at Dominion and Guiding Light Hospice for their excellent care for Carole.

The family will receive guests at Porter Loring Mortuary on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

DECEMBER 5, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE

