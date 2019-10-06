|
|
Carole Fox Rex, age 90, went to be with her Lord on October 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Donald Alvin Rex, her eldest daughter, Claudia L. Rex, one sister, Mary Jo Matuk (Jesse) and parents Mary Fox and Charles Fox of Lansing, IL. Carole is survived by two daughters, Victoria Rex of San Francisco CA and Nancy Rex (Chris Castillo) and one son Donald A. Rex, Jr., of San Antonio, TX; three grandsons, Ian Atkinson (Monica), Philip Atkinson and Christopher Castillo (Courtney); and one great granddaughter Ava Victoria Atkinson.
Carole was born in Chicago and raised in Lansing IL. After marriage, she and Don settled in Hammond, Indiana where they raised their family.
Carole began volunteering at her children's schools when they were young which led to a long career in public education. She retired in 1993 with 30 years' service in educational support in Indiana, Ohio and Texas. She was a member of Covenant United Presbyterian Church in Hammond, and later Christ Fellowship Church in San Antonio. Carole was a loving wife and mother who cared deeply for her family, and they were the focus of much of her later life.
Services will be held on a future date in Mulberry, Kansas, Carole's parents' childhood home and a place where she spent many happy days visiting her beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Fellowship Church of San Antonio- http://christfellowshipchurchatsanantonio.org/.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019