Carolina P. Mackey, 95, was surrounded by family when she went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Carolina was born on Feb. 2nd, 1925 in Picosa, TX.

Carolina was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Estella Pacheco, step-mother Beatrice Pacheco. By first husband Thomas Garcia and second husband Marion J. Mackey, sister Otila Hernandez and brother Jose Pacheco.

She is survived by her children Thomas Garcia Jr.(Diana), Betty Rosales (Eusebio), Carol Cabello, Albert Ray Mackey (Becky), Alma Vara (Adam), siblings Azael Pacheco, Elida Castellano (Raymond), Nereo Pacheco (Maria), Estella Puente, Martina Pacheco, Elodia Schirato, Nicanor Pacheco (Frances), 14 grandkids, 25 great-grandkids, and 10 great-great grandkids along with many other beloved family members.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with an evening service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South. A private interment to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

