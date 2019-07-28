|
May 2, 1928 - July 21, 2019
Carolina S. Martinez born on May 2, 1928 went to be with our Lord on July 21, 2019 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Juan R. Martinez. Parents, Pablo and Juanita Salazar, and 2 siblings. Carolina is survived by her loving children; Juan S. Martinez (Nancy), Albert S. Martinez (Gloria), David S. Martinez (Sonia), Linda Perez (Daniel), and Ricardo S. Martinez (Irma). Numerous grand- children, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Also, by her 3 siblings, numerous nieces and nephews. Followed by numerous nieces and nephews. Carolina enjoyed fishing, gambling, and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by all her close family and friends.
The visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The mass of resurrection will take place at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San
Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019