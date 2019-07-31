|
January 1, 1922 - July 29, 2019
Carrie Villarreal was called home on July 29, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on January 1, 1922 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Everardo Villarreal, Sr. and her parents Manuel De La Garza and Anita Cervantes. Carrie is survived by her three loving sons, Lalo Villarreal, Jr. and wife Susie, Ronnie Villarreal and wife Mary Esther, and George Villarreal and wife Jane. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Guenther and brothers, Mike De La Garza and Jerry Juarez. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Autumn Leaves Health Care Home and Wilma La Croix, RN for her outstanding compassion and her healthcare services she provided for our beloved mom.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home. Funeral procession will depart Brookehill Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019