|
|
Caroline Flores Elias entered the arms of the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 92. As Caroline wished, her final days were spent in the residence of her eldest son where she has made her home for the past 18 years. Caroline was a native San Antonian, the great granddaughter of Jesus Vialpando Flores who owned the first residence along and for whom Flores Street is named, and a direct descendant of the Canary Island settlers through her paternal Vialpando Flores line. Her maternal ancestors descend from the Nahlia people which are part of the Aztecan family.
Caroline was a 1944 graduate of Ursuline Academy and regularly attended her sisters' reunions for over 60 years. After the birth of her two sons, she spent many years as a Librarian for the Edgewood Independent School District. She later spent 36 happy years working for the Little Church of La Villita where she also found her spiritual home.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents Fred Berban and Elisa Hernandez Flores and her former husband Luvine Elias, Sr. She is survived by her two sons Luvine Elias, Jr. and Fred (Yvonne) Elias, all of San Antonio; two granddaughters Sonia (Charles) Shipp of San Antonio and Nicolette Nolan of New York; and her two great grandchildren Charles Shipp III and Sarah Shipp of San Antonio; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Please join Caroline's family and friends as they celebrate her life at Little Church of La Villita on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to Little Church of La Villita in Caroline's name.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 14, 2020