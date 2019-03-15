|
|
August 28, 1921 Caroll Edward Richard Schmidt was born August 28, 1921 in Niederwald, Texas to Benno and Edda Schmidt. Farm life was hard but rewarding and he did ride a donkey to school. After primary school, he told his father he wanted to go on to high school because he didn't want to farm. His father sold a calf to buy him clothes and Caroll moved to Lockhart and lived with an aunt in order to attend Lockhart High School. After graduation, he moved to San Antonio, working at bakeries to earn his living. When the United States went to war, he enlisted in Army Air Corps in 1941, was in for three years serving as a baker. His main service was in Liberal, Kansas.
He met and courted Jullienne Perkins-shortening her name to Julie-and married her on April 24, 1943. They were devoted to each other for 73 years until her death in 2016.
After the war he became a salesman for the J. R. Watkins Co. and almost immediately became the trainer for salesmen who went door to door-while continuing himself to sell door-to-door. Many customers called him "the Watkins man" as they saw him coming up the sidewalk. He eventually became the distributor for all Watkins Products in this part of Texas. Julie worked with him for about ten years as they developed the business.
A wonderful loving home was the center of this family into which two children were born-- Carolene in 1945 and Larry in 1949. Both parents worked hard and provided for them the things that were necessary and things that were fun. His many hobbies that he shared with us include collecting antique clocks, landscape painting, reading on topics such as architecture and travel, rock and arrowhead hunting, and vegetable gardening. Caroll was a great father-teaching by doing, learning himself at all times, and just showing everyone how to enjoy life.
To his great sadness, his son Larry and his son-in-law Bill Zehner preceeded him in death. Left here to treasure his memory are his daughter, Carolene Schmidt Zehner, his daughter-in-law, Cathy Carvel Schmidt and her companion Jimmie Cernesek. Also his adoring grandchildren, Nikole Schmidt Jones, Michael and
Shawna Schmidt, and Gretchen Zehner. And his adored greatgrandchildren are Garrett Jones, Lauren Jones, and Camden Schmidt who will miss his happy ways.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, with Rev. Bill Shockley officiating.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019