March 21, 1940 - May 7, 2019
Carolyn Carpenter Heine- meyer passed away at her home, with her children by her side, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a year-long battle with lymphoma. Born on March 21, 1940 in McKinney, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Clifford James and Merble Sedell Parr Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Chris Heinemeyer II and partner Charles "Buzz" Bizzelle. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Chris and Susan Heinemeyer, Julie and Ed Baldwin, Joan and Bill Beckett; grandchildren, Tyler, Alli, and Will Heinemeyer; Margaret, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Caroline Baldwin; and Jade and Luke Beckett; and sisters and their spouses, Susan Carpenter Erickson (David) and Cindy Carpenter Cowhig (Denis) and their families, of Austin, Texas. Carolyn is also survived by Buzz's children and their spouses, Charles E. "Bubba" and Jackie Bizzelle, Jr., Lissa and Rod Carry, Elizabeth and Michael Hynes, and Julianne Bizzelle, and their families.
Carolyn graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1961. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority at UT. After graduation, she worked as a lab technician at the Clayton Biochemical Institute at UT Austin under Dr. Joanne Ravel. After moving to San Antonio, she worked alongside her husband, Louis Chris, to help start Oakdell Pharmacy and Medi-Central Pharmacy with a business partner. After her husband's death, she continued to operate Medi-Central Pharmacy and Medical Equipment until the late 1980s. Carolyn later worked as an accountant for several busi- nesses in San Antonio. She last worked as the Controller at San Antonio Urban Ministries until her retirement.
In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found hiking in Texas, Colorado, and Massachusetts with her family, admiring the wildflowers everywhere she went.
She loved to read, garden, fish, hike, collect sea shells, quilt, and watch butterflies and hummingbirds in her back- yard.
When she wasn't enjoying these activities, she was following and watching UT sports. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also enjoyed time with her quilting group. Her warmth and kindness and love of the outdoors will be missed by all.
Celebration of life services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at her son's home at 737 Corona in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you plant a garden, protect the wild- flowers, or donate to your public library, the Nature Conservancy, or the .
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019