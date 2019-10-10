|
Carolyn Esther Hardig Harte was reunited with her husband and daughter on October 8, 2019.
Born on May 23, 1931 in Detroit, MI, to Mabel and Joseph Hardig, Carolyn spent her childhood in the Midwest and Northeast. While attending Randolph-Macon College in Lynchburg, VA, she met Houston Harriman Harte, then a student at nearby Washington and Lee University. They married June 17, 1950 and raised four children: Houston Ritchie, Caroline Louise, David Harriman, and Sarah Elizabeth.
Carolyn established the First Presbyterian Children's Center in 1980; it was the one of the great loves of her life to bring safe, quality childcare to families of downtown San Antonio. Carolyn also served on the boards of Austin College and Presbyterian Mo Ranch. As a proud member of First Presbyterian Church, Carolyn was active in all aspects of the church's life for over 50 years.
Carolyn had a charitable spirit, a singular sense of style, a competitive athletic streak, and a deep faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Houston; daughter, Caroline; and grandson, Houston A. Harte. She leaves her three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the support and friendship of Elsa Guzman in Carolyn's final years.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Sunset Memorial Park, on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Bob Fuller, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Presbyterian Children's Center, 404 N. Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78205.
