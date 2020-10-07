Carolyn Grace Kearley Hahn departed this world for her Heavenly home on October 1, 2020. Carolyn had just celebrated her 87th birthday on September 25. She was born in 1933 to Julia Kathryn Nichols Kearley and Augustus Thompson Kearley in Mobile, Alabama. She grew up in various Texas towns during her childhood and before high school her family moved to Atmore, Alabama which was her father's hometown. She graduated as valedictorian from Escambia County High School in 1950, and then attended the University of Alabama where she completed her Bachelor's degree in music education in 1954. After graduation, she taught at various schools and ended up in Abilene, Texas. While in Abilene, she met Warren Hahn at her Church Sunday school class and they were married on August 31, 1956. They were blessed with three children while living in El Paso and moved to San Antonio in 1967 and became members at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Carolyn made a "joyful noise unto the Lord" by singing and directing various choirs at St. Marks for 50 years. She also served in the United Methodist Women and leadership committees at the church. Her musical talents were also shared with the San Antonio Choral Society and the Tuesday Musical Club.

Another passion of Carolyn's was travel. She had fond memories of mission trips to Alaska and Costa Rica. She also went on many trips with close friends and family because "the mountains are calling and I must go."

Carolyn is survived by her children: Robert Warren Hahn, of Alba, TX; Steven Charles Hahn and his wife Imelda Joan of Boise, ID; and Karin Hahn Schuetze and her husband Tim of Austin, Texas; as well as five grandchildren (Michelle Renee Hahn, Daniel Robert Hahn, William Charles Schuetze, Bryan Christian Schuetze and Julia Grace Schuetze), and her great grandson Henry Livingston Welch. She is also survived by her brother Robert Kearley (Carole) of Spring Hill, FL and niece Kimberly Morlan (Scott) and their children. She is now reunited with loved ones who preceded her in death, including her husband Warren whom she was married to for 32 years, her parents and nephew Richard Kearley.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and will be missed by many. The family is thankful for her life and the gifts of love she has shared with them over the years.