Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance Jackson - San Antonio
2200 N.W. Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 366-0745
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Hills United Methodist
5247 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Gray


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Gray Obituary
January 24, 1932 - June 12, 2019

Carolyn McKenzie Gray, loved by her family and friends, passed away June 12, 2019, at age 87. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held June 22, from 2-4pm, at her church, Colonial Hills United Methodist, 5247 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to this church.

Carolyn was profoundly grateful for the many blessings God bestowed upon her and her family. She is survived by Herb Gray, husband of 67 years; and children, Kerry, Mark, Dianne, and Steve, and their families. Carolyn became the Major of the Lassos at Jefferson HS, attained a bachelor's degree from Trinity University, and attained a master's degree from UTSA. Carolyn was blessed by her teaching kinder, first, and second grades at Carvajal and Will Rogers elementary schools in SAISD; and her leadership in district committees and teacher organizations. She was a dedicated member of Colonial Hills United Methodist Church where she enjoyed bible classes and women's activities. Additional biography at www.porterloring.com.

Especially noted: Doctors Robert Schnitzler and John Matlock for their care, coordination, and helpful counsel.



Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance Jackson - San Antonio
Download Now