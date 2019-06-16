|
|
January 24, 1932 - June 12, 2019
Carolyn McKenzie Gray, loved by her family and friends, passed away June 12, 2019, at age 87. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held June 22, from 2-4pm, at her church, Colonial Hills United Methodist, 5247 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to this church.
Carolyn was profoundly grateful for the many blessings God bestowed upon her and her family. She is survived by Herb Gray, husband of 67 years; and children, Kerry, Mark, Dianne, and Steve, and their families. Carolyn became the Major of the Lassos at Jefferson HS, attained a bachelor's degree from Trinity University, and attained a master's degree from UTSA. Carolyn was blessed by her teaching kinder, first, and second grades at Carvajal and Will Rogers elementary schools in SAISD; and her leadership in district committees and teacher organizations. She was a dedicated member of Colonial Hills United Methodist Church where she enjoyed bible classes and women's activities. Additional biography at www.porterloring.com.
Especially noted: Doctors Robert Schnitzler and John Matlock for their care, coordination, and helpful counsel.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019