October 5, 1941 - August 3, 2019
Carolyn J. Garcia, born October 5, 1941, in Camp- bellton, TX, to Eustaquio and Rosa Contreras, was called home to the Lord on August 3, 2019 at the blessed age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph G. Huizar; Arnold J Garcia; siblings Alicia Rodriguez and Henry Contreras. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children John C. Huizar (Lydia Marie), Adrienne G. Cervantez; grandchildren Amanda Huizar-Barela, Robert Anthony Cervantez, Joseph John Huizar; great-grandchildren Layla, Raiden; siblings Estella Castillo, George Contreras, Rosie Conway, as well as her godchildren and extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends. Please join us for the celebration of her life at the following Services.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 6:30 PM and a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2019