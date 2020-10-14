Carolyn J. Keller was born on May 19, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas. She went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2020 at the age of 77. She was a long-time employee for the North East Independent School District. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. Wetta and Katherine Stanush Wetta; and husband of 55 years, Michael R. Keller. Carolyn is survived by daughter, Deanna Keller Ramirez (Roger R.); son, Kevin J. Keller (Linda A.); granddaughters, Meagan A. Ramirez, Madison M. Ramirez, and Katlyn N. Keller; brother, James E. Wetta; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Annunciation Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 14011 FM 1346, St. Hedwig, TX 78152.

Father Lenin Naffate will officiate. Interment will follow in Annunciation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in St. Hedwig. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with