A direct descendent of the Mayflower's William Brewster, Carolyn Lucille Evans McCord went home to join Our Lord on Monday, January 6th, 2020.
Carolyn was born on February 4, 1935 and was raised in Columbia, South Carolina. She attended Columbia High School, to go on to attend Mary Baldwin Girls College in Virginia, and received a Bachelor of Arts at A & M in Corpus Christi. As a young girl she was a Prima Ballerina, having opportunities to study under Russian instructors.
Married to Truman Pressley McCord Jr. on June 7, 1955, she and Truman honeymooned in Cuba. They resided in Corpus Christi for 25 years, where she taught English and History, before moving to Weatherford, TX for 10 years. They retired and settled in Bulverde, TX where they have lived for the last 21 years. Her main hobby was flying, and she became a certified private pilot.
Deceased members of her family include her parents, Irvin Henry Evans and Helen Macklin Brewster, brother Brewster Irvin (Jack) Evans, and a grandson, Daniel Rubin Dooley, Jr.
She and Truman have two children, Sharon Leigh McCord Hills of Bulverde and Mark Evans McCord of Jacksonville, Florida, two other grandchildren, Karli Lucille Hills Palos and Sean Patrick McConchie of Bulverde, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where she served the St. Francis Guild and the Chrismon sewing group, and she was a member of the Friday Bible study group. MEMORIAL SERVICE THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020 1:00 PM ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH 11 ST LUKES LANE
Rev. Irvin Cutter will officiate. Interment will be in a family burial plot of Seaside Memorial Cemetery in Corpus Christi the Friday, January 10th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke's, 11 St. Luke's Lane, San Antonio, TX, 78209.
