Carolyn Marie Seidel, age 73, with her family nearby, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born July 10, 1946 to Virginia Marie Gilbertson and James Read Thorn in Fort Worth, Texas.Carolyn will be remembered as a warm and loving member of both her family and our community. As Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend, she was a devout Christian woman with a fierce love of the Lord. Carolyn spent many years singing in the Episcopal Church choir and was always willing to lend a hand, offer words of encouragement and sage advice. A keen businesswoman: she loved to sing, and loved all animals, especially horses along with her cats and dogs. She graduated from MacArthur High School in 1964 and was a proud Texan. As an "Air Force Brat", she lived and traveled around the world, including Japan, Germany and many parts of the US.After moving back to San Antonio, Texas in 1977; as a single parent she raised two small boys with guidance, patience and love while working full time and attending classes at the University of Texas, San Antonio. She graduated from UTSA in 1985 with a degree in Business Administration. She worked as Comptroller for several firms in San Antonio before starting her own consulting and accounting business in 1994. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Dale Seidel November 29th, 1997 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, San Antonio, Texas. She spent the last few years enjoying retirement with her loving husband and family, and especially her grandchildren and animals.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Virginia Thorn. Carolyn left behind – to celebrate her life - her loving husband of 22 years Larry Seidel; sons David Houston Dean and wife Judy and Daniel Read Dean; stepsons Jeffrey Dale Seidel and wife Mary and Christopher Martin Seidel and wife Lara; grandchildren Austyn Hunter Dean and Elizabeth Marie Dean; step-grandchildren Reagan Dale, Braden Henry, and Kelsey Elena Seidel; siblings David J. Thorn and wife Damaris and Sharon C. Thorn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends.Services will be held privately for the family on May 27, 2020 but friends are invited to sign a digital guestbook and watch the livestream at www.PorterLoring.com under the obituaries section.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio Texas 78229. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.