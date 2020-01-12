San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Millar Henderson


1938 - 2020
Carolyn Millar Henderson Obituary

Carolyn Millar Henderson passed away peacefully with loving family members at her side. She is survived by her husband Jack Henderson; daughters Carolyn Coles (Bob), Cynthia Samsel-Hernandez (Ed), Jamie ZumMallen; grandchildren Chandra Tarro, Matthew Coles, Jennifer Hamel, Kristin Silva, Sydney ZumMallen, Michael ZumMallen; and 4 great grandchildren. Carolyn was the youngest of three children born to James G. & Virginia Millar. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Millar Miller; brother, James Robert (Jim Bob) Millar; son, John Albert Tarro III; grandson, John Albert (JT) Tarro IV.

Carolyn was raised in San Antonio and attended Jefferson High School. She enjoyed time with friends and family including visits to the beach. She was an avid reader and loved animals especially her cat, Sunny, that was faithfully by her side as she struggled with her health. The family will cherish fond memories of her fun-loving stories and vivacious personality.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 AM at the First Unitarian Universalist Church located at 7150 W Interstate 10 San Antonio, TX 78213. Reverend Art Severance officiating. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
