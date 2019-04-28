|
|
May 7, 1934 - April 6, 2019
Carolyn Piepgrass, age 84, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born May 7, 1934 and was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and LeRoy Fairall, and her husband, Benjamin Mark Piepgrass. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Ann Roller and her husband Mark; son, Benny Piepgrass and his wife Dee; daughter, Merry Clemmons and her husband, Lance; grandchildren, Kelly Balhorn, Ellen Balhorn, Ben Piepgrass III, Jessica Piepgrass, Katheryn Clemmons, Emma Clemmons, and Nate Clemmons; and great-grandchildren, Brycen Piepgrass, Kenadee Piepgrass, Mallory Piepgrass and Peyton Piepgrass. A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined at Covenant Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, TX. Officiating the service will be Bill Lucks. Carolyn taught art in the San Antonio public school system for over 20 years and was a professional artist for over 30 years. She loved to play cards and games and often made up her own "house" rules. She was devoted to her family and her faith. She will be much missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 3 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church; 211 Roleto Dr.; San Antonio, TX 78213.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/
CarolynPiepgrass.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019