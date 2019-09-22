|
|
April 28, 1950 - September 17, 2019
Carolynn Little Stampley passed away September 17, 2019.
She was born April 28, 1950, in Sherman, Texas to Oliver and Maurine Little. Carolynn graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1973 and received her Masters in Educational Psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1981. Carolynn pursued a long and rewarding career in education, devoting her time and effort to children with special learning needs. In addition to her passion for working with children, she loved exploring, design, cooking, and most recently Ikebana flower arranging.
She found peace and vitality from the waters of Japan and Singapore, as well as coastal Oregon and Amagansett, New York. Most of all, she loved being with her family and her dog Emmie. Carolynn was the anchor for her family and friends. She gave her loved ones unwavering strength and guidance with class and a timeless, elegant style. With a beautiful smile that she never seemed to be without, Carolynn was everything - she
was sweet, smart, and beautiful. She always looked ahead as she helped and inspired those she touched. She will live on in the hearts of everyone she knew. Carolynn is preceded in death by her husband, John. She is survived by her mother, Maurine, sons Jonathan, Travis and his fiancé Shannon Phillips.
She is further survived by her grandchildren Oliver and Hunter; sister, Leisa, brother in law, Bill Perry and niece Isabella Perry, and her partner, Rob Curtis.
Memorial services will be at 3:00pm, Monday, September 23, 2017 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetary, Pavilion 1.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy in East Hampton or San Antonio Brighton Center for children with learning disabilities (brightonsa.org).
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019