Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Carrie Lena Whitworth, passed on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 69. Carrie was born on April 7, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Edwin and Ruth Eversole. Carrie is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Larry K. Whitworth Jr., Daniel G. Whitworth, Michael Ray Whitworth, and her siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Larry Keith Whitworth Sr.; daughter in law, Joann Whitworth; grandchildren, Leah Thompson (Gary), Brittney Whitworth, Brandon Sawyer, Samantha Young, Larry Whitworth III, Tyler Whitworth, Logan Whitworth; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Sunday, December 22nd 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Graveside service is Monday, December 23rd 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019