Carroll Edward Barron Jr., age 85 of Seguin, Texas passed away on November 4, 2020. Carroll was born on November 15, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to Edna Ethel (Ploch) and Carroll Edward Barron Sr. Carroll is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Sandra Rehm Barron; children, Eddie Barron (Debbie), Doug Barron (Lynn), Pam McCafferty (P.J.), Steve Barron (Irene); grandchildren, Brian (Patti), Christi (Taylor), Keith (Jen), Beth (Mason), Rebecca (Josh), Sarah (Joseph), Sean (Stephany), and Kyle; 14 great grandchildren, brother Buddy Barron, other loving family members and many friends. Carroll, also known as Sonny, grew up in Leming, Texas, before moving to San Antonio. He is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's University. He married the love of his life, Sandy, the day after Christmas, 1955. Together they raised 3 sons and a daughter. The family was very active at St. Luke's Catholic Church where he and Sandy helped found the "Holy Family" family guild. His faith was his foundation and always a priority. Carroll spent his professional life in the automobile business. One of his proudest accomplishments was establishing Carroll Barron's Luling Chevrolet; he truly loved his team. While he and Sandy spent wonderful years in San Antonio, Seguin became their true home. It took no time for them to find St. James Catholic Church, where they were very active and made many great friends. Carroll was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3412 and served a term as Grand Knight. He was also very active in the Seguin Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He had many successes, but was most proud of his marriage to Sandy and the family they created. His joy in life was being with those he loved. From taking spontaneous road trips to the coast with his young family to the annual Christmas in July celebration with his growing family, Sonny cherished the adventures and shenanigans with his crazy crew! Their home on Lake McQueeney held a special place in his heart. Just relaxing on the back porch with Sandy or hosting family and friends at the Lake, he especially enjoyed the Fourth of July, decked out in red, white and blue. Never one to turn down an adventure, Carroll and Sandy were blessed to visit many places throughout the world, making lasting memories. Our family will be forever grateful for the love and care provided by his caregiver, Khiana Hill.He loved her and considered her a dear friend. Carroll believed dying would be his greatest adventure. He always said he looked forward to his last great adventure and being with Jesus Christ. Our hearts are heavy, but we know he is crying tears of joy. He has completed his journey and is with Jesus. As he told his sweetheart every night, "I'll see you in the morning." You Betcha! Due to COVID-19, the family will host a private funeral with the mass of Christian burial officiated by his friends Msgr. Dennis Darilek and Father Greg Nevlud.

