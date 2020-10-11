Cassandra Hedtke Romike passed away on the 2nd of October 2020, in San Antonio, TX at age 71 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Cassandra was born on the 16th of August 1949, to Royce and Lois Hedtke. She was born in Mathis, TX and raised on her family's farm in Sinton, TX. Cassandra is a 1967 graduate of Sinton High School. She was active in 4H and the FFA while in high school showing the livestock, she raised at the San Patricia County Fair.

Cassandra attended the University of North Texas. On the 25th of January 1969, Cassandra married the love of her life Ron W. Romike of Sinton, TX. Soon after their marriage Cassandra and Ron began to move throughout the country during Ron's time in the United State Air Force. Eventually settling at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana. While in Montana Cassandra & Ron had their first child, Brian David Romike.

They returned to San Antonio, TX in 1972 and had their second child, Bradley Wayne Romike. The family moved to San Angelo, TX in 1976. While in San Angelo Cassandra was an active member of the Methodist Church, the San Angelo Country Club, and the San Angelo Junior League. While in San Angelo she continued her pursuit of a degree in education at Angelo State University.

The family returned to San Antonio, in 1982. Cassandra was very involved in the San Antonio community, serving as a member of the San Antonio Junior League, Clark High School Booster Club, Northside Suburban Little League and Fair Oaks Country Club. Cassandra was very involved in her sons' youth and high school sports teams, while also continuing her education. Cassandra is a 1989 graduate of Angelo State University. Following her graduation, she began her twenty year career as an elementary school teacher at Borne and Cy-Fair ISD.

Upon her retirement from teaching Cassandra enjoyed traveling with Ron, dinners & plays with friends and spending time with her five Grandchildren.

Cassandra is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ron Romike, her son Brian Romike and her parents Royce and Lois Hedtke. She is survived by her son, Bradley Romike and wife Laura, daughter-in-law Leslie Romike, and her 5 grandchildren Will, Gus, Reid, Georgia & Lilah. Cassandra is also survived by her brother Ron Hedtke and wife Rita, as well as numerous family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of customary remembrances: contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with