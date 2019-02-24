|
|
July 5, 1999 - February 15, 2019
Cassie was born in San Antonio, TX on July 5, 1999. Cassie attended Sam Houston High School and graduated in 2017. Immediately after graduation Cassie joined the U.S. Army and worked her way up to Private First Class. Cassie loved to listen to music with her two brothers and hang out with her friends. Cassie was always making everyone around her laugh. Cassie is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Inez Rodriguez. Cassie is survived by her mother Rosita Favella, step father Eric Favella, her two brothers Joshua and Zachary Elizando, half-brother Adrian Jafary, three step sisters Samantha and Alyssa Favella and Natalia West, girlfriend Maria Mireles along with numerous aunts, uncles and good friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 P.M. with a rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at 1:30 P.M. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. For personal acknowledgment you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.For personal acknowledgment you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019