February 16, 1929 - June 14, 2019
Devoted mother, grandmother, Catalina Escareno, entered eternal life on June 14, 2019 at the blessed age of 90. She was born February 16, 1929. She is reunited with her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son Jesse Montoya; grandchildren Joe Luis Montoya, Maxine Montoya; great-grandchildren Lauren, Joely, Autumn, Alexus, AJ, Janessa, Vincent; great-great-grandchildren Cayle, Jaysen, Jeremy, Jaycie, Miranda, Kayzlee, as well as extended family members. She was a strong, loving person who taught good morals and values to her family. She was loved by everyone who came in touch with her. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Basilica of The Little Flower. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Park located on 6705 N. FM 88, Weslaco, TX 78599, on Thursday, June 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019