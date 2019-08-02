|
February 11, 1937 - August 1, 2019
Sister Catalina Fresquez entered into eternal life on August 1, 2019 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Socorro, Texas on February 11, 1937, to Juan Angel and Manuela (Cortez) Fresquez. Sister Catalina entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1957. Professed first vows in 1960 and final vows in 1965. She taught in elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana and Texas and later served as a Biology Professor at Incarnate Word College (now the University of the Incarnate Word) and at other universities.
Sister Catalina is survived by her sisters: Ines Enciso, Monica Mucchetti, Margarita Zaske, Marta Fresquez, and Ana Barry, her brothers: Estanislao, Juan, Vicente and Luis, nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.
Funeral Services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway. Vigil Service, Friday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019