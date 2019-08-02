Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catalina Fresquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catalina Fresquez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catalina Fresquez Obituary
February 11, 1937 - August 1, 2019
Sister Catalina Fresquez entered into eternal life on August 1, 2019 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Socorro, Texas on February 11, 1937, to Juan Angel and Manuela (Cortez) Fresquez. Sister Catalina entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1957. Professed first vows in 1960 and final vows in 1965. She taught in elementary and secondary schools in Louisiana and Texas and later served as a Biology Professor at Incarnate Word College (now the University of the Incarnate Word) and at other universities.

Sister Catalina is survived by her sisters: Ines Enciso, Monica Mucchetti, Margarita Zaske, Marta Fresquez, and Ana Barry, her brothers: Estanislao, Juan, Vicente and Luis, nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

Funeral Services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway. Vigil Service, Friday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel of the Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catalina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.