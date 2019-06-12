|
|
November 25, 1933 - June 1, 2019
Catarino M. Castillo passed away peacefully into his Lord's hands on Saturday, June 1st 2019. Catarino was born in Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes Castillo and Trinidad Mesa Castillo; his sisters Cuca and Ofelia Castillo.
He is survived by his wife, Tomasa C. Castillo; his son Daniel Castillo (Perla); daughters Blanca C. Butler (Aaron), Gina C. Aguinaga (Abel), Cati C. Aguirre, and Fina C. Oseguera; grandchildren, Adam and Natalie Castillo, Maddux Mateo Butler, Jocelyn and Andrew Aguinage; brothers, Pablo and Alfredo Castillo; sisters, Lupita C. Guzman, Graciela C. Hernandez, Raquel C. Marroquin, Celia and Gloria Castillo.
Catarino enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. He will be missed dearly in the traditional sense but will very much remain with his family. He will continue to watch and guide them from Heaven.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary.
The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. The procession will depart at 10:30 AM for a 11:00 AM Mass, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Joseph South San Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Arrangements are with
Palm Heights Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on June 12, 2019