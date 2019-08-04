|
April 9, 1942 - August 1, 2019
Cathay Diane Stroup Clayton passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Houston, Texas on April 9, 1942 to Louis Carroll Stroup and Gladys Mae Hobbs Stroup. She was raised in Fort Worth, Texas and was a graduate of Paschal High School Class of 1960's "Purple Paschal Panthers." She remained very involved with the planning and attendance of their class reunions. She cherished her many friends from her high school days.
After high school, she moved with her family to San Antonio, Texas. It was there that she started a family and became involved in many activities in town. She was a model for various clothing stores for several years and joined a Bridge Club where she met lifelong friends. She loved to entertain friends and did so for over 30 years at her lake house on Lake LBJ.
Cathay was involved with numerous charitable causes that included starting a wig donation program for the Baptist Memorial Hospital for cancer patients. When her mother was in the memory-care unit at the Forum Retirement Center in San Antonio, she could regularly be found leading various fun events to entertain the seniors living there.
Cathay was very involved with Alamo Heights United Methodist Church. Her passion was working with senior adults and she loved the Thursday Lunch Bunch meetings. She volunteered delivering flowers to the homebound and helping in the business office by writing memorial cards to bereaved families.
Cathay was instrumental in the success of Clayton & Clayton with her son and daughter-in-law. For over 20 years she travelled all over the State of Texas doing research projects for the oil companies that the firm worked with. She was a favorite of these clients and helped build a positive reputation for the firm.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son; Craig Clayton, and wife Sally; her grandchildren Amy Clayton Parrish and husband Ryan, and Clarke Austin Clayton and wife Allyson; sister Carol Moody and husband Gene; niece Rayne Hamby and husband Gary, their children Ashley Johnson and husband Brett, Aaron Hamby and wife Paula, Brandon Hamby and wife Erin; nephew Trey Moody and wife Tamara, their sons Brooks and wife Katie, Bryce, and Tucker Moody; and nephew Ronnie Clayton and wife Geraldine, their daughters Cara, Mackenzie, and Brenna Clayton.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Forum at Lincoln Heights and the caregivers of Avionn Home Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Cathay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Thursday Lunch Bunch Fund, 825 East Basse Road, San Antonio, TX 78209 or a .
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019