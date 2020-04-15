San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
live-streamed
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE GOLIGHTLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE ALDEN GOLIGHTLY


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE ALDEN GOLIGHTLY Obituary

Catherine (Kitty) Alden Golightly, age 98, resident of San Antonio, died April 11, 2020. She was born October 22, 1921, in Columbus, New Mexico, daughter of Harry E. and Sabas Grijalva Alden. She married Casey Golightly in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mesa Arizona Temple, February 2, 1944. She had 5 children, 18 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren & 5 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION

THURSDAY, APRIL 16, 2020

6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Due to the Declaration made on March 20, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, size restrictions will be applied. The service will be live-streamed on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

You may find a link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now