Catherine (Kitty) Alden Golightly, age 98, resident of San Antonio, died April 11, 2020. She was born October 22, 1921, in Columbus, New Mexico, daughter of Harry E. and Sabas Grijalva Alden. She married Casey Golightly in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mesa Arizona Temple, February 2, 1944. She had 5 children, 18 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren & 5 great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATIONTHURSDAY, APRIL 16, 20206:00 – 8:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Due to the Declaration made on March 20, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, size restrictions will be applied. The service will be live-streamed on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
You may find a link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com
You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
