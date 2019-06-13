Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM T. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH 108 S WASHINGTON DR DEVINE , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Atkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Atkins

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers October 29, 1925 - June 11, 2019

Catherine Atkins, age 93 of San Antonio TX passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born to the late George H. and Etta Kempf on October 29, 1925. From an early age, Catherine would be called Tootsie by all her family members. Catherine attended school in Devine, TX and graduated from Devine High School in 1943. She grew up with 5 sisters and 2 brothers. On Saturdays, Etta woke her daughters up stating, "Wake up girls, we've got worlds of work to do!" Catherine started milking cows, morning and evening with her Dad when she was 9 years old and milked them for 5 years. She then walked a mile and a half to school in Devine. She loved school and was proud of making good grades. After graduating from High School, she taught in Bigfoot with a provisional teaching certificate during WW II. In the mornings, she had coffee and waited for the school bus at the Confectionery in Devine, owned by Hugh Atkins. Little did she know that she would soon marry James Hugh Atkins who was 11 years older than her, and they would move to Galveston, Hugh's hometown. Hugh then worked at Marathon Oil Co. for 38 years. Catherine and Hugh bought a small house on Bonita St. off the Ferry Rd. in Galveston and raised 2 daughters and 2 sons there. They were active members of Sacred Heart Church in Galveston, and sent all 4 of their children to Catholic Schools. They loved their neighbors and friends and spent many week-ends sharing food, laughter, and good music with them. Catherine was the librarian at Rosenberg Elementary for 11 years, which she greatly enjoyed. Catherine learned to cook the best seafood on the island. Her specialties were fried shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab and flounder. She and Hugh had family visiting all-summer long each year. Catherine was able to effortlessly have a huge meal ready for family and guests. She adored her family and huge extended family who were always welcome at their home. After they became empty nesters, Catherine and Hugh moved to New Braunfels and were once again surrounded by friends and family. Catherine volunteered at McKenna Hospital and Hospice of New Braunfels for many years. Catherine eventually moved to Boerne after Hugh's passing, and settled into her darling Craftsman home built the same year she was born. She loved taking care of her plants and was a regular at the Rainbow Center each day. Her favorite times were when her children or grandchildren came to have lunch with her so she could brag on their accomplishments. Catherine is survived by 4 children, Jo Ann Byrd, Cathy Pugh, Jim Atkins and wife Lori, Bob Atkins and wife Jane. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Dan Byrd and wife Natalie, Mary Elizabeth Byrd and husband Thomas, Sally Pugh and husband Wade, Charlie Pugh, James Atkins, Lucas Atkins, Grace Atkins, Catherine Atkins and Robert Atkins. She is survived by 9 great-grandchildren, Lillian Byrd, Nicholas Byrd, Oliver Byrd, Linus Byrd, Emily Brown, Stephanie Brown, Katie Brown, Sophie Collier and Jack Collier. Tootsie will be remembered for her love of family, her outgoing personality, and her Granny pancakes. Catherine's children would like to thank Brookdale, Shavano Park and Compassus Hospice for the great care of their mother. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019 10:00 A.M. ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH - DEVINE, TX 108 S WASHINGTON DR

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Devine, Texas. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Rainbow Senior Center, 17 Old San Antonio Rd., Boerne TX 78006 in memory of Catherine Atkins.