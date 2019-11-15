|
|
Catherine Brown Smith, gracefully passed away November 9, 2019 at her home in San Antonio, Texas; surrounded by her family.
Catherine, daughter of Andrew and Kate Brown, grew up in Beaumont Texas where she met her high school sweetheart and husband, Franklin D. Smith. Franklin joined the US Army Air Corps as a navigator WWII and they were married in 1941. They had 3 children and settled in Houston as they raised their family. Franklin worked for Exxon and after the children had grown and left the house, he was assigned to a position in Australia and Japan. While living in Japan, Catherine secured a position as Executive Assistant to the rector of the United Nations University. She worked with the UNU until they returned to the states in the late 1980's after more than ten years in Japan. The Smiths settled in San Antonio and quickly became active in neighborhood activities, sports and social events. Catherine leaves behind her 3 children and their spouses Greg and Linda Smith of Ohio; Cathy Kelly-Sand and Leo Sand of Florida; and Ann and Paul Tavilla of North Carolina; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren! Her beloved husband, Franklin passed in 2011 to prepare a place for them.
Our family, extended family and friends will miss this great lady, but she will always be remembered in our hearts. She lived life with great patience, grace and gratitude, and all who knew her are grateful for the gift of her presence in our lives.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Hope Hospice Thrift store 830-625-4746. Website: Hope.hospice.net/thrift-shop
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019