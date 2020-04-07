|
Catherine Carson, age 97, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 28, 1922, in Athens, Greece to parents, George Dimotsis and Eugenia Papadopoulos. In August of 1945 she came to the U.S. and made San Antonio her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years Theodore Carson, her brother Lambros Dimotsis; her great Aunt Kondylo Papadopoulos who was like a second mother to her. Catherine Carson is survived by 4 nephews and 1 niece and their spouses: George and Ellen Dimotsis; Pamela and Bill Layden; Nicholas and Jennifer Dimotsis; John and Shea Dimotsis; Paul Dimotsis; numerous great nephews, nieces, and other relatives. Catherine taught many years at both Robert E. Lee and Churchill High Schools.She was a life member of the St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church since 1945; a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society (a philanthropic church women's organization); Daughters of Penelope; the American Association of University Women and North San Antonio Retired Teachers Association.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 St Mary's St, San Antonio Tx 78212 or to the Holy Archangels Greek Orthodox Monastery, P.O. Box 422, Kendalia, Tx 78027.TRISAGIONWEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 202010:00 AMST. SOPHIA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCHFUNERAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 202011:00 AMST. SOPHIA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2020