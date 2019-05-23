May 16, 1922 - May 21, 2019

Catherine Jean Brittingham McCormick passed peacefully in her sleep May 21, 2019. She was born on May 16, 1922 to Catherine Sumner Brittingham and Edward George Brittingham in Madison Wisconsin. She lived in Beverly Hills, California until her family moved to Mexico City. She graduated from the American High School. After graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin and pledged Delta Gamma Sorority her freshman year. She then transferred to the University of Texas. In 1944, she married Lt. Peter J. McCormick. They had three children, Peter E. McCormick (Sandra), Catherine Mechler, and Robert B. McCormick.



They lived in Mexico City, Houston, and Dallas. In 1960, they moved to San Antonio. She was very active in the Junior League, Live Oak Garden Club, Pan American Round Table, St. Francis Altar Society, Mission Trace Homeowners Association, bridge club and book club.



She is survived by her three children; brother, Edward George Brittingham; sister, Joy Snell (Art); seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Shirley Rey, for her love and care of our mother. Also, Lena, Virginia, Tomasina, and Delores for the wonderful care they provided.



SERVICE

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019

1:00 PM

ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

4242 BLUEMEL ROAD



Rev. Patricia Riggins will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson.



