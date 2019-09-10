|
February 26, 1938 - September 4, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Catherine Louise MacRae Lagutchik announces her passing on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Louise was born to William S. MacRae and Lucy Stuntz MacRae on February 26, 1938. Growing up in San Antonio, she was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Academy and St. Mary's University graduating with honors and attaining a degree in Business Administration.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Lucy; Peter Lagutchik, Jr; her son, John Edward and daughter, Theresa Marie Lagutchik. She is survived by her children Ellen Lagutchik Marriott, Michael Lagutchik and his wife, Norma; and Paul Lagutchik and his wife, Carol; as well as her grandchildren Christine, Stephen, Daniel, Enia, Ashton, Nikolai, Sebastian, Annelise and Maxmilian and great-grand children Mia and Wyatt. Her memory will also be cherished by her surviving siblings Bill, Rollin, Dottie, Mike and Meg and their families.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept, 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Leo's Catholic Church followed by a burial service at San Jose Burial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be considered to the Alzheimer's
Association.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019