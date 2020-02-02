|
Mrs. Catherine Marie DeRocher, 88, descendant of Wilhelm A. Menger, builder of the Menger Hotel, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 in San Antonio. Mrs. DeRocher was born in San Antonio on April 19, 1931 to Claude C. Menger, Sr. and Helen L. Babcock.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert John DeRocher, Sr., brother Edwin F. Menger, son Peter J. DeRocher, grandson Lofton R. DeRocher.
Survivors include brother Claude C. Menger, Jr., her children: Claudette Booker of San Antonio and husband Charles, Robert John DeRocher, Jr. of Elmendorf, TX, Denise Allee of Douglasville, GA and husband Allen, Michele L. Hanus of San Antonio, George DeRocher of San Antonio and wife Anna, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana, San Antonio, TX 78218. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in her name.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020