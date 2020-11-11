Catherine Mary ("Mae") Thomas, age 89, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on November 8, 2020. Born in Scotland on February 2, 1931 to a large loving family, Mae spent her youth in Edinburgh before meeting and falling in love with Ohio-born Air Force airman Fred Thomas, then based at Kirknewton Air Force Base in Edinburgh, in 1951. The two were married in October 1953 and over the course of their 56-year marriage, raised their five children in Scotland, Hawaii, and finally Texas, where the family made a home in San Antonio in 1967. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother known by family as "Gran", Mae was an active member of the British community in San Antonio, attending many a Burns' supper and cultural events over the course of nearly a half-century in Texas. An avid dancer and knitter, Mae loved spending time with friends, family, and her beloved husband Fred, who passed away in 2009. Mae's many friends and family will always remember her bright smile, enjoyment of classic big-band music, deep appreciation for Scottish culture, and big, caring heart. Gran is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and daughter Lynn, and survived by her daughters Patricia, Donna, and Lisa and son, Scott, as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions the memorial service is private.