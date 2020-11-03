Catherine went peacefully to be with her mother, Mary San Marco Gillette, and brother, Vincent Anthony Gillette. She graduated from St Mary's High School and retired from Frost Bank after 42 years. Catherine was entertained by soap operas; she read the magazine to keep up with her 'stories' while she was working. Catherine experienced great joy on many family trips, had amazing patience and loved to spoil her nieces and nephews by teaching them to play games, taking them to the movies, and helping them practice driving. Catherine is survived by her loving and faithful sister-in-law, Marjorie Gillette; nephews and niece Vincent (DeDe), Thomas (Connie), Edward, and Sharon (Buddy Walls); great nieces and nephews Katelyn (Chris), Kimberly (her favorite), and Vince (Claire), Morgan, Raquel, Eddie, Calvin, and Nathan; great-great nieces and nephew Harley, Rowan and Logan. Catherine loved all her aunts, uncles, and cousins and her biggest joy was to be around family. We thank all her wonderful caretakers. Donations to St. Gregory Catholic Church or Vitas Hospice. Visitation will be held on Wed, Nov. 4, 2020 beginning at 10:30am, Rosary at 11:00am and Funeral Mass at 11:30am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section