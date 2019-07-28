|
|
07/11/2019
David Moore, who died 07/11/2019, dedicated most of his 92 years to Christian ministry and counseling as a Presbyterian minister and a mental health chaplain. His spiritual life guided his relationships with people, family, the outdoors, and his occasional business endeavors. He lived his life following the values he preached and particularly felt called to give comfort to those who were ill or in need. Even as he declined in his later years and months, he was consistently accommodating to those around him.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of a lawyer and grandson of a minister, who influenced David's vocation. He attended Austin Presbyterian Seminary and met his wife Margaret during a summer internship in Louisiana. David served as a minister for 20 years in Lovington, New Mexico, then Lubbock, Texas, Mineral Wells, Texas, Fort Smith, Arkansas, El Paso, Texas before settling in San Antonio where he remained for over 40 years. He came to San Antonio to complete Clinical Pastoral Education at the San Antonio State Hospital, then proceeded to serve as the pastor at Crestholme Presbyterian Church before returning to the State Hospital as a chaplain.
In retirement, he continued working with Fairweather Lodge rehabilitation housing, volun- teering at the shelter for SAM Ministries, and he served in pastoral capacities at several churches in the region, including periods at First Presbyterian in Beeville and Pilgrim Pres- byterian. When no longer preaching, he and Margaret attended San Pedro Presbyterian Church. He moved to Davis, CA for his last 8 years to be closer to his children. He was pre- deceased by his wife, Margaret and survived by their two children, Catherine of San Diego, California and Mark of Davis, California; grand children: Theodore David Gehring, Aaron and Austin Moore.
A memorial service is scheduled on September 7 at the Davis Community (Presbyterian) Church, Davis, CA. Online guestbook is available at: www.smith- funerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to San Antonio's Habitat for Humanity, https:// www.habitatsa.rg/give/ or SAMMinistries, https://www. samm.org/give/ or Austin Presbyterian Seminary https:// www.austin seminary.edu.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019