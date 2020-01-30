|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Catherine Rodriguez Casias passed on 1/26/20 at the age of 86. Catherine was born on 6/5/33 in San Antonio, Texas to parents, Alejandro and Aurelia Chapa. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; son, Enrique Gonzalez; daughter, Ines Vasquez (Richard); sister, Hermina Salgado (Luis); brothers, Gregorio Rodriguez (Angie), Felix Rodriguez (Ofelia), Charlie Rodriguez (Sarah) and Ambrosio Rodriguez (Vivian). She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Alifonso R. Casias; daughters, Rosa Casillas, Christine Casias; grandchildren, Rosa Gallegos, Isabel Casillas, Gloria Hinojosa, Elenor Gonzalez, Enrique Gonzalez, Alfonso Gonzalez, Robert Gonzalez, Alifonso Gonzalez, Crystal Garcia, Eric Ortega; great-grandchildren, Maribel Gallegos, Guillermo Gallegos, Devyn Segura, Jose Segura, Abigail Marroquin, Ashley Casillas, Anthony Hinojosa, Daniel Hinojosa, Xavier Garcia, Damian Garcia, Giselle Garcia, Isaiah Garcia, Celinda Gonzalez, Joclynn Gonzalez, Nayleen Gonzalez and one great-great granddaughter, Olivia Lopez. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31st at 5:00 p.m. with rosary begging at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Mass is on Sat., Feb. 1st at 10:00 a.m. at El Carmen Catholic Church 18555 Leal rd. SA, Tx 78221 with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020