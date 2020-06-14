Cathy Ann Balderas fell asleep and is awaiting the return of our Lord Jesus Christ on June 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, age 67.

Mrs. Balderas was born in Anniston, AL on February 14, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Loraine Clark. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Elias V. Balderas, and children: Christi and husband Ott Chandler; Shelley Auffant; Elias Nathan Balderas and fiancée, Tiffany Smallwood; and Marlina Balderas.

Mrs. Balderas is also survived by 4 grandsons, and sister, Charlene and husband Roger Cunningham.

There will be a ceremony with full military honors on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:15 AM, Pavilion 2, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.