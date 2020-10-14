Cathy Chapman went to be with the Lord on April 3rd, 2020. She is survived by her Husband Robert, and children; Taylor Vertucci Annino, Payton Chapman, Kenzie Chapman and Kylie Chapman, her mother Audrey Vertucci, her sister Caryn Vertucci and father-in-law George Chapman as well as numerous brother and sister-in-laws.

A short memorial service will start at 6:30 with a celebration of life party to follow at 7:00 on Saturday, October 17th at Spechts Texas located at

112 W. Specht Rd.

No flowers or

donations necessary.