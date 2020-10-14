1/1
CATHY CHAPMAN
Cathy Chapman went to be with the Lord on April 3rd, 2020. She is survived by her Husband Robert, and children; Taylor Vertucci Annino, Payton Chapman, Kenzie Chapman and Kylie Chapman, her mother Audrey Vertucci, her sister Caryn Vertucci and father-in-law George Chapman as well as numerous brother and sister-in-laws.

A short memorial service will start at 6:30 with a celebration of life party to follow at 7:00 on Saturday, October 17th at Spechts Texas located at

112 W. Specht Rd.

No flowers or

donations necessary.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Spechts Texas
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Spechts Texas
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
