June 16, 1940 - May 20, 2019
Cecelia Espinoza, born June 16, 1940, was called home by the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 78. When she was young, Cecelia loved to dance, play softball, and bowl. She won numerous softball and bowling tournaments. She was kindhearted and always put her family and friends first. She was an active member of her community and St. John Berchmans Catholic Church where she would help make
rosaries with the Guada- lupanas. She also worked many years as a presiding Judge for many of the local and statewide elections. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents Gilberto and Isabel Flores, and her sister Gloria Bondegaard. Cecelia will be deeply missed and will continue to live on in the hearts of her beloved husband of 58 years, Jose Vicente Espinoza; daughter Maria Espinoza Fidone; sons Jude Espinoza, M.D. and John V. Espinoza (Yvette); 6 grandchildren; 4 remaining siblings and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 8am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 for an 8:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019