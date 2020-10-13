Cecil Edward Littlefield "Eddie" went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 84.

He was born on November 17, 1935 in San Antonio, TX to Mary and Harvey Littlefield. He was close to his uncle T.A. Littlefield "Unc" that was his father figure who preceded him in death along with wife

Beverly, brother Robert "Bob" Littlefield, sister Patsy Morris, and Mimsy Swancoat.

He is survived by his sisters, Judy Jones, Jeanette Bierschwale, Billie Ruth Hester, brothers Dennis Swancoat and Richard Littlefield, sons Bruce and wife Cindy, Bryan and fiancé Robin, Blake and Brent, grandchildren Bo Littlefield, Stacey Mercer , Lauren Littlefield, Brett , Brandon and Brittany Littlefield, Cheyenne and Jack.

Eddie was raised on the Southside of San Antonio and was a true Southsider all of his life! As a young man he was building houses with his grandfather and uncle where he became a very good carpenter. He also was buying a few cars and selling them from his house for extra money. He said he would come home and there would be customers waiting for him on the curb to buy his cars. That's when he hung up his hammer and started his car business in 1963 C.E. Littlefield Auto Sales that is still going strong on Military Dr. He was a man who loved his sons, his business, antique cars, old motorcycles, swap meets, hunting, fishing and a good auction. He also loved speaking Spanish with his good friend Pete Truijillo since 1970.

The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00p.m to 9:00 p.m.. with Funeral services to be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Heritage Oaks Mortuary Chapel.

Interment will be at San Jose Burial Park. Please visit Eddie's obituary at www.heritageoaksmortuary.com

