Born in Dublin, Texas to J.T. and Myrtle McAdams Strong, Don grew up knowing the value of hard work. As a boy he worked paper routes and swept floors at downtown businesses. As a teenager Don worked at his uncle's salvage yard loading freight cars with scrap iron, as well as working on a pipeline in West Texas. Don attended Dublin High School and then East Texas State University (now Texas A & M University at Commerce) where he lettered in track, joined ROTC, and was a member of the Tejas Club where he met many lifelong friends. Following graduation in 1955 he served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. His living quarters were under an ice cap on P Mountain. In 1957, he moved to El Paso where he met the love of his life of 61 years, Arlene Seeley. He worked in various areas of the insurance industry before moving to San Antonio in the early 1960's. He attended Law School at St. Mary's University while continuing to work full time for Travelers Insurance Co. in order to support his young family. After obtaining his law degree, Don was a claims attorney for Travelers. In 1992 he then joined the law firm Flahive, Ogden and Latson. Upon retirement Don and Arlene spent several years as Red Cross volunteers helping local residents as well as traveling to Alabama and South Texas to help hurricane victims. He was a longtime member of Coker United Methodist Church.

Don was a kind, friendly, gentle man. The way he lived his life exemplified his faith in Christ. Even in sickness, he remained upbeat, positive, and grateful for his many blessings. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be missed by friends and family alike.

He is predeceased by his parents and a brother Nolan Strong. Don, known as Papa Don to his grandchildren, is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Seeley Strong; daughters, Nola Ostrowski and husband Scott, Lori Forrest and husband Bobby; grand-daughters Chandler Serrano and husband Andrew, Lauren Ostrowski, Taylor Ostrowski, and Megan Forrest and fiance' Sam Eads; and one great-grand daughter Mila Serrano.

A memorial service to be officiated by Rev. Damon Relder, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX, 78232. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Don Strong to Coker United Methodist Church, 231 East N Loop Road, San Antonio, TX 78216 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston (gifts.mdanderson.org).

