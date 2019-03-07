|
October 20, 1922 - March 3, 2019
Born in Pittsburg, Oklahoma to George and Emma Hamady. Joined the Army Air Corps when he was 21. In 1948 he asked Sarah Louise McDaniel to be his co-pilot. They had 2 daughters; Paula Ann and Rebecca Lynn.
After serving 24 years he retired in 1967. In life as a civilian he wrote technical manuals for military aircraft. In later years he did what he loved best by sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings, his wife Sarah, and daughter Paula.
He is survived by his daughter Rebecca, 2 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 2 great-grand daughters, and 3 great- grandsons.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019