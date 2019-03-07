Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
For more information about
Cecil Hamady
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Hamady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Ray Hamady

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil Ray Hamady Obituary
October 20, 1922 - March 3, 2019
Born in Pittsburg, Oklahoma to George and Emma Hamady. Joined the Army Air Corps when he was 21. In 1948 he asked Sarah Louise McDaniel to be his co-pilot. They had 2 daughters; Paula Ann and Rebecca Lynn.
After serving 24 years he retired in 1967. In life as a civilian he wrote technical manuals for military aircraft. In later years he did what he loved best by sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings, his wife Sarah, and daughter Paula.
He is survived by his daughter Rebecca, 2 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 2 great-grand daughters, and 3 great- grandsons.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now