November 15, 1931 - July 7, 2019
Cécile M. Gallagher (née Rossignol) passed away July 7, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born November 15, 1931 in Saint-Hilaire, New Brunswick, Canada to Denis Rossignol and Edna St. Amand. Cécile lived her years a proud military wife, homemaker, mother of eight children, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, William J. Gallagher; son, Michael Gallagher; daughter, Teresa Gallagher; and seven siblings.
She is survived by three daughters, Lorraine, Carol and Kathleen Gallagher; three sons, John-Marc, Bill and Kevin Gallagher; sister, Rachel Michaud; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019