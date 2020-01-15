|
Cecilia Andrea Rangel (Cece, Chick) joined the loving arms of God on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 62.She was born March 01, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her husband Tomas Yanes Rangel, loving children Tomas Jose (Huong) Rangel , Melissa Andrea (Adrian) Gutierrez, Sarah Jo (Josiah) Ching and 8 grandchildren: Jazmine Maldonado, Tomas Jose Rangel II, Adrian Gutierrez Jr, Chloe Gutierrez, Aiden Gutierrez, Andrew Gutierrez, Auli'i Ching and Kia'i Ching. She is survived by 5 brothers: Eddie (Cynthia) Ovalle, Frank (Teresa) Ovalle, Alfred (Sonia) Ovalle, Joe (Norma) Ovalle and Peter (Veronica) Ovalle and 4 sisters: Julia Laura (Concepcion) Medina, Edna Villarreal, Nora (Martin) Luna, Stella (Ashton) McGraw. She attended Harlandale High School ('75) received an Associates Degree from San Antonio College then subsequently
worked at the San Antonio Express News where she met many friends who soon became family. She treasured time with family most especially time spent with her grandchildren.She instilled strength, patience, forgiveness, and love in everyone she came across. Whether it was 10 minutes or 10 years, she left you feeling brighter. Her smile and laugh brought light into every situation.The words she left behind help guide us forward: "Never forget where you came from and always remember where you're going. I'll face whatever comes my way, savor each moment of the day. Love as many people as I can along the way. Help someone who's given up, if it's just to raise my eyes and pray."She is preceded in death by her parents Porfirio M.Ovalle and Julia Vela Ovalle, her brother Porfirio M Ovalle Jr. and niece Joanna Elaine Torres. The family would like to thank the staff at Davita Southwest as well as Dr Jorge Magallon of River City Cardiovascular for the many years of care that they provided to her. Services will be held at Mission Park Chapels South 1700 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214.Visitation will be Friday January 17, 2020 from 6 - 9 p.m. with the rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Mission Park Chapels South on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow at Mission Burial South.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 15, 2020